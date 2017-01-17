10 new hotels for Turkey’s Aegean

DESPITE a bad 2016, there are multi-million TL plans to add at least 10 new hotels in the Aegean region in the next two years.

Bodrum is the main focus of the investment:

Ceviz Sırtı Real Estate Investment is investing 62 million TL pounds in a 5,049 bed capacity, 5-star facility at Oraca. Around 150 people will be employed at the hotel;

Çağdaş Holding is ploughing 100 million euros and installin a Swissotel Bodrum Hill in Yokusbasi with 210 beds capacity. It is expected to enter service in June 2018.

Nef de Yalikavak’ta is making a 120 million TL investment into the 2018 opening of a 130-bed capacity Banyon Tree Bodrum.

Another company that invests in hotels in the region is Akfen İnşaat. The investment cost of the company’s project is $ 40 million.

Other hotels along the Aegean being developed include:

Targeting fair, congress and health tourism, Turaçlar Investment in İzmir will provide 240 jobs for 62-bed capacity facility, which is the investment value of 118 million TL.

Another investment in the city is in Bayraklı. Er Invest plans to open a 220-bed capacity facility, which is under construction with an investment of 50 million TL in March. Four Points by Sheraton will operate with 4 stars.

Marmara International Construction is continuing the construction of a 650 bed hotel in Selçuk Pamucak with an investment value of 63 million liras. Up tp 200 people will be employed.

Hotel investment in the North Aegean is also ongoing in Edremit and Hattusa. At Hattusa, the five-star facility will operate the Astyra Termal Resort & Spa Hotel.

There is also another one planned for Denizli: Ulu Maden Thermal Tourism will operate itself has an investment value of 16 million TL.