12 injured in dolmus accident near Didim

TWELVE people were injured when a Soke-Didim dolmus overturned at Akkoy on the outskirts of Didim today.

The bus was travelling near the village when the driver apparently lost control and the vehicle came to rest on its side.

Other drivers and villagers were able to get most of the passengers out of the bus, with the others removed with the aid of firefighters arriving on the scene.

A total of 10 people were said to be only slightly injured, while two more seriously injured were transferred to Didim and Soke Hospitals.

Didim Jandarma Commander Major Gurkan Kabakçı and Police Chief Serkan Demircioglu came to the scene of the investigation. Jandarma teams have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident.