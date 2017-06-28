150,000 Russians view Turkey Festival

RUSSIANS and tour agents have been flocking to the Turkey Festival in Moscow where the likes of Didim and Kuşadası were promoted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The Turkey Festival, which took place between June 16 and 18, welcomed an estimated 150,000 visitors.

The exhibition is being supported by Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB), Turkish Hotels Association (TÜROB), Tourist Guides Association (TUREB) and Russian-Turkish Businessmen’s Association (RTİB) under the coordination of Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TÜROFED).

Towns such as Bodrum, Marmaris, Fethiye, Kemer, Belek and Alanya were also highlighted.

The Russian-Turkish Businessmen’s Association (RTİB) and Turkish Airlines also backed the exhibition.

The festival was held at Park Krasnaya Presnya on 165 acres of land and welcomed thousands of visitors despite the rainy weather on the first day.

Russian-Turkish artists shared the same stage to promote Turkey’s touristic, cultural, and artistic values Russian pop stars also took part.

Ahmet Ali Temurci, the Assistant General Director of Promotion of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said the festival had generated massive interest.