2018: Jet2’s new Glasgow-Bodrum flight

VOICES Newspaper has seemingly stumbled on a piece of good news for Turkish tourism – Jet2 is laying on a weekly flight from Glasgow to Bodrum for the 2018 season.

There has been no official announcement from the airport or the airline, but on the Jet2 website and book flights from Glasgow, it allows you to look for flights from Thursday May 3, 2018 onwards.

It says the flight leaves Glasgow at 15.30, landing in Bodrum at 22.05. On return, the flight leaves Bodrum at 22.50 and lands 01.25.