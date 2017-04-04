2018: Jet2’s new Glasgow-Bodrum flight

VOICES Newspaper has seemingly stumbled on a piece of good news for Turkish tourism – Jet2 is laying on a weekly flight from Glasgow to Bodrum for the 2018 season.
There has been no official announcement from the airport or the airline, but on the Jet2 website and book flights from Glasgow, it allows you to look for flights from Thursday May 3, 2018 onwards.
It says the flight leaves Glasgow at 15.30, landing in Bodrum at 22.05. On return, the flight leaves Bodrum at 22.50 and lands 01.25.
For example, for return flights on May 1o for a week, it is costing a total of £218 (£122 Glasgow departure, £96 Bodrum departure) per person, with a 22kg allowance.
If true, and it appears so, it will be tremendous news for fliers in the north of England and Scotland.
For summer 2017, Jet2 presently only flies from Leeds Bradford and Manchester.
Jet2 did announce it would be operating from Stansted in 2017, operating 21 flights – but Turkey was largely anonymous it was flying to. These flights included Lanzarote, Malaga, Alicante, Dubrovnik, Faro and Ibiza.