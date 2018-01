THE full extent of legal building works across Didim has been revealed by Mayor Deniz Atabay.

Over the past three years, 2,143 plans for construction have been passed by the local authority, but only 1,855 have been acted on.

In 2015, 758 construction permits were granted, with 682 buildings erected;

In 2016, 704 permits were passed, with only 432 buildings erected;

In 2017, 681 plans were passed, but 741 properties were built. These builds were probably from permits given in previous years.