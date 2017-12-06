23m TL plan for Akbuk’s sewers

AYDIN Council has green-lighted a 23m TL plan for the second phase of the sewer infrastructure installation plan.

Aydin Water and Sewerage Administration (ASKİ) has confirmed that Aydin Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu is keen to push on with the proposals.

Didim Mayor Ahmet Deniz Atabay, ASKI General Manager Erdoğan Öztürk, Akbük Muhtarı Mehmet Çamlı, İLBANK officials and representatives of the contractor companies participated in a meeting at Akbük Local Services Center.

The plan will consist of a 82 kilometere line and sewer infrastructure.

Mayor Atabay said: “Akbük is a developing region every day. We, as Didim Council, want to do a lot of things in Akbuk. Akbuk people deserve this.

“It is a beautiful neighborhood with its nature, sea and the people there. But since we did not have the infrastructure, we could not make the road or pavement improvements.”

He added that it was not acceptable that a resort such as Akbuk didn’t have a sewer infrastructure, yet it lay geographically close to Europe and less than two hours from Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city.

Mayor Atabay commented: “It was something that had to be done. It is not acceptable that there is no sewage infrastructure in this corner of the Aegean.

“At the end of December the first dig will begin. We hope the work will be concluded by the spring of 2019.

“I would like to thank all the technical staff of ASKİ and especially Özlem Çerçioğlu.”