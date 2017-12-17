30m tourists flock to Turkey in 2017

More than 30 million foreign nationals entered Turkey in the first 11 months of 2017, according to data compiled from Turkey’s migration authority has said.

A total of 30.37 million foreign nationals entered Turkey, while 30.4 million left the country during the same time, according to Dec. 15 data from the Migration Management Directorate General examined by Anadolu Agency.

In 2016, 24.7 million foreign nationals visited Turkey, and in the first 11 months of this year this figure rose more than 5 million, data showed.

Russians were the number one nationality visiting Turkey via land, air, sea, or rail, followed by Germans and Iranians, according to the data.

In October, the governor of Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Antalya said that Russian tourists visiting the city hit an all-time high, reaching 3.4 million by the end of September.