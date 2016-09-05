4 detained, 2 dead in tourist boat capsize

Anadolu Agency –

LESS than a day after 84 people were rescued from a tour boat that capsized in the Turkish Mediterranean, the bodies of the two people lost in the wreck have been found, said Antalya province officials late Sunday.

“The bodies of the two victims were taken from the sea after being spotted in the shipwreck on the sea floor,” said the Antalya Governorship, adding that with all 86 passengers and crew accounted for, search and rescue operations have ended.

The bodies belonged to Serap Celik, 38, a Turkish citizen, and Samira Frayha, 48, from Lebanon, said the governorship.

The victims’ bodies were sent to the province’s state morgue.

The Antalya state prosecutor also said Sunday that four people – the boat’s captain, its two crew members, and its owner – had been detained over the incident.

Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor Ramazan Solmaz said the boat had left a yacht port Saturday in Kaleici, in Antalya, carrying 86 people on board, including three crew members, before capsizing off the coast of Konyaalti, some two kilometers (1.2 miles away).

It sank at a depth of 45 meters, he added.

After the boat capsized in a heavy rainstorm, Turkish Coast Guard and marine police teams were deployed to the scene for search and rescue operations.