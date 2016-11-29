Snapshots: Turkey tourism news updates

Voices is bringing you an occasional update from the world of Turkey’s tourism sector this winter:

Gov’t set to extend fuel support for charter flights

THE Turkish government’s fuel support for charter flights will be extended in 2017 amid a continuing loss in foreign tourist arrivals.

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Nabi Avcı said a relevant cabinet decision would be released soon.

At an event organized by the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers Association (AKTOB) on Nov. 25, he added: “We will keep offering fuel support for charter flights in 2017 by expanding its scope both in quality and quantity.”

A $6,000 fuel subsidy for each airplane carrying tourists to certain airports in Turkey was earlier extended from June to September.

“I, however, believe there is some exaggeration in the negative reports published abroad about Turkey’s security conditions. Terrorism is a global problem. The attacks in Turkey have been portrayed in a much more negative manner than the attacks in Europe.”

Waxworks museum opens in Istanbul

IT’S the place in Istanbul where you can meet modern Turkey’s secular founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and Ottoman ruler Suleiman the Magnificent, then pose next to Julia Roberts, or maybe, Turkish superstar actress Beren Saat.

At the new branch of the iconic waxworks franchise Madame Tussauds, the brand’s famous mix of global celebrities has a special Turkish flavour.

The attraction, which opened on Monday, is situated in the heart of the European side of the city and hopes to help reverse a trend of declining tourism after a spate of terror attacks this year.

The very street where it is located, Istiklal Avenue, was early in the year hit by a suicide bombing blamed on jihadists and has seen numerous businesses close as visitors stayed away.

On entering the museum the model of Ataturk, Turkey’s national hero who founded the modern secular state out of the ruins of the Ottoman Empire, is the first figure the visitor meets.

Pegasus ‘to delay’ Boeing order

TURKISH budget carrier Pegasus Airlines may postpone delivery of three new Boeing aircraft next year, lease some of its current fleet and sell older planes to cut costs after a difficult year for tourism, its chief executive said.

Pegasus, which competes with national carrier Turkish Airlines, has increased passenger numbers more slowly than planned this year as series of bombings, a failed coup in July and tension with Russia deterred tourists. A weak lira currency has driven up fuel costs and other expenses.

“We were going to take delivery of five planes ordered from Boeing next year. Two of them will come but three of them we may take later,” Mehmet Nane told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday.

Airport gets gong before it opens

ISTANBUL’s new airport or Third Airport, which is currently under construction, has won a coveted award before opening. The airport is planned as the largest airport in the world, with a 150 million passenger annual capacity.

It will be the third international airport to be built in Istanbul after Istanbul Atatürk Airport and Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

The new airport has received a design award at the World Architecture Festival in Berlin.

The award for Infrastructure – Future Projects went to lead designer Scott Brownrigg and original designers Grimshaw, Nordic and Haptic. Architects Fonksiyon and TAM/Kiklop were also honored for their work on the project.

“The terminal building will have the feature of being the biggest terminal under one roof in the world,” Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan said.

The airport will host 2,000 flights a day and more than 100 million passengers annually via 250 airlines when the first phase of construction is completed in early 2018.