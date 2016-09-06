60 textile workers not paid wages

SIXTY workers at a textile factory on the outskirts of Didim have not been paid their wages, prompting fears for the future.

Employees of the factory, which is on the Didm-Milas road, stopped work on the grounds they had not received their wages.

The factory has been opened for nearly three years, but local media reported that workers had not been paid for three months.

The factory owners have promised to pay the wages, but workers are concerned they may not get paid in the run up to the Kurban Bayram holiday.