8 facts on Turkey’s rental law changes

AS Turkey’s rental law changes begin to bed in, Voices has some advice and tips from those at the sharp end of applying the law.

The new laws compel home owners who rent their properties on a short-term basis (daily or weekly) to register them with the local authorities.

In Didim, Voices understands Altinkum Premier Cleaning and Maintenance (APCM), API, Oracle and LETS are among management companies working and implementing the new laws.

One minor change: a lie in bed for some!

In the last 21 days, the software which enables rentals to be registered under the GIYKIMBIL system has been updated. It means those registering from now, no longer have to register renters’ details between the hours of 00.00 and 01.30. They can be done any time of the day.

However, one company has been caught having to administer both systems – as some of their clients were registered on the old system and have to remain on that one as there is no way of converting them over to the updated system.

8 facts:

There has been much speculation on Facebook and elsewhere about the rental law and who it affects, etc. So Voices put these facts together as described by one of the management companies:

Register: The property being rented has to be registered with a limited company which has the Gayrimenkul (real estate) license and is Chamber of Commerce registered;

Tapu holder: If the TAPU holder is not present when the property is being rented on a short-term basis, the property MUST be registered;

Long-term: If the property is being rented long-term (monthly) and the owners are registered with the Nufus office, then that is ok;

Family, friends: Even if you are not taking any money from family and friends to stay on a short-term basis, you should still legally register the property

Passwords: Individual owners CANNOT simply download the software for their property. Passwords will only be given out by the police once the property is registered.

Only in Turkey: The software system can only be operated within Turkey’s borders and the users have to have a static IP address. Foreign owners living in their home countries with second homes in Turkey, and renting them out on a short-term basis, NEED to register their Turkish properties.

Free: The software system is free to download once the property is fully registered. So it may pay to use a rental manager in Turkey to shoulder the admin burden.

Fines: Failure to register the property is a 10,000TL fine. Failure to register people staying on a short-term basis is 5,000TL a day. Even if no-one stays at the property, a zero has to be entered on the system to reflect that.