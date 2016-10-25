A ghost of Akbuk present…..

AS some Akbuk restaurant owners contemplate their own livelihoods, residents have raised questions as to what is happening at the other end of Akbuk where a Didim Council café stands vacant.

The work was “re done ” by the council in winter 2014 and it has stood empty ever since.

From these pictures you can see weeds poking through and the impression that it has since been long abandoned.

A few residents have rightly questioned why the local authorities are obliterating a thriving part of the resort, and yet the other side – and council owned at that – stands idly by.