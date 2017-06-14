A taste of India comes to Didim

A NEW concept has opened in Didim – that will no doubt curry favour with a lot of British expats and tourists!

The Taj Mahal has officially opened in the resort under the ownership of Ramazan and Rose Namaz who also run the successful Regency Lounge in town.

The Taj Mahal, located on Ataturk Boulevard, is part of a chain of Indian cuisine restaurants, with one in Marmaris and another Icmeler.

The official opening night saw packed out tables and happy diners sampling the Indian curries and other dishes.

Ramazan said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended the opening and look forward to seeing new and old customers in due course.”

The restaurant also offers a range of European, steak and other international dishes to suit everyone’s taste.

Anyone wanting to book a table can do so by calling 0256 813 1981 or 0537 314 0928.