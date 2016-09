THE crackdown at Fevzi Pasa, that lies between Didim and Akbuk, has begun, with confiscation and demolition of illegal structures.

The action is in line with the Aydın Governorship’s Coastal Commission review of illegal structures in and around the coastline of the province.

A number of weeks ago, Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay signalled that actions against the piers and other structures around Fevzi Pasa was set to go ahead.

The first illegal machinery were taken away last Friday.