Afghan migrant smuggler suspects detained

SEVERAL arrests have been made across Turkey following an investigation into the smuggling of Afghan nationals through Didim and on to Europe.

Suspects at 11 different addresses, including at least one from Afghanistan living in Aydin, were arrested.

Aydin Provincial Gendarmerie Command, Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Branch launched a specific investigation some months ago. It was as a result of their work that led to the arrests.

Police teams also seized boat engines, a rubber boat and one fiberglass boat, which were planned to be used in migrant smuggling. They also seized 15 mobile phones.

Three of the suspects were arrested while the others were released pending further inquiries.