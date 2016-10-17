Akbuk restaurants on the brink as ‘gardens’ face obliteration?

BREAKING NEWS

VOICES Newspaper has learned this morning that Esinti Restaurant – among a number of others – are set to lose their outside dining areas and gardens – as Aydin Council workers moved in to demolish them for what appears to be an extension of the promenade.

Esinti’s owner Donna Wynne spoke to Voices this morning, speaking of her shock at the news. stating their gardens are to be completely obliterated and to make way for what she thinks is an extension of Akbuk promenade.

She said that her restaurant was among many on a hit list – including neighbouring restaurants and expat haunts – which are set to be targetted.

She added council workers, acting on instructions from Aydin, were poised to demolish Esinti’s garden – the main feature where many people dine and watch the amazing sunsets.

Voices was told the workers turned up this morning without warning, and were poised to begin uprooting outside areas.

It’s thought that they are acting on orders of the Aydin Coastal Commission.

This is the same authority which caused consternation in mid-August with plans to demolish the restaurants in Mavisehir.

That action was temporarily stopped when restaurant owners kicked up about the actions.

Voices will bring you more as we get it.