All-inclusive system creates “lazy, indifferent tourists”

A LEADING Didim civic leader has offered a frank assessment of the all inclusive hotel system, suggesting it places “sun, sea and sand” above the cultural opportunities for tourists.

Atilla Hikmet, a member of Didim Chamber of Commerce and Strategy Development Commission evaluated Turkey’s tourism stating that the all-inclusive system “created a gap between locals and tourists”.

Said Mr Hikmet: “When tourists come together with locals, they have a lot to give each other. They will understand each other. They will see each other nicely. They will take the initiative.”

But that had been partly lost by the advance of the all-inclusive system that simply sold ‘sea, sun and sand’ tourism as against ‘cultural tourism’.

He added: “Tourism brings together different nations, but that has separated tourists and local people under the all-inclusive system.”

He said Turkey had some of the most modern and luxurious hotels on the Mediterranean with significant investments made in the tourism sector.

“Tourism has succeeded in bringing together people who are at odds with each other in their own countries, around a table, saying peace, freedom and collective action,” he commented.

“With the all-inclusive tourism system, the tourist and the indigenous people are separated from each other. It was more important for the tourist to enjoy the luxury service provided.

“What is happening in the country they are on holiday? How do people in this country continue their lives, what they do differently, what they eat, what they drink, what kind of culture they have, what makes them different…Nothing interests tourists. Thus, cultural and social solidarity disappear between holidaymakers and indigenous people.”

“Thus, cultural and social solidarity disappear between holidaymakers and indigenous people. There is no quest to share something with each other outside the hotel. They are deprived by the all-inclusive system.”

He added: “Thus, as someone who does not remember the name said; If you close your eyes and put it on a plane, you are confronted with a tourist profile that does not understand what country they are in until the holiday ends.

“The tourist who has no connection with the outside, who just goes out of the room and goes to the pool or into the sea, where he sits to eat just for dinner. The active, creative tourist is (replaced) with a passive, lazy, indifferent tourist.”