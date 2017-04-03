Apollo Talks

Glenn Maffia:

Though the God Apollo allegedly possessed many attributes, among them prophecy, he certainly had no supernatural control over that of climate. And so it came to pass that a number of people who were interested and enthusiastic about the talk

Though seven hardy souls did brave the elements, which is a delightfully intimate number where people can interact comfortably.

I deliberately steered clear of the heavy use of technical terms concerning architecture and archaeology to focus primarily upon the linear history of, firstly, Apollo himself, then upon the Temple and its connections to Miletus.

This appeared to engage the knowledgeable audience on an area where they were familiar. Technical usage does tend to alienate an audience. Whilst the pictures conjured by History are significantly more tangible.

The talk lasted a little short of an hour and the informal questions and answers continued thereafter over drinks and outside having a cigarette.

We were well supported by “Jack Sparrow’s” host and staff, though we agreed that if any further talks were to prove desirable it would be preferable to commence a touch earlier, maybe 5-6 o’clock. This would give diners their space to enjoy the wonderful meals produced, without having to listen to me waffling on.

All in all, and weather considered, it went very well indeed.