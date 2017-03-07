Apollon Temple to host Vegfest

DETAILS are beginning to emerge of the Didim Vegfest which is scheduled for April 29-30.

At an initial meeting of the festival’s organising committee, it was stated that the festival will be centred on the Apollo Temple and its environs.

Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay said that there would be a special cookbook outlining 63 recipes as part of a souvenir from the first festival in Turkey to focus solely on vegetarian and vegan dishes.

An outline of the schedule is as follows, but may be subject to change in the run up to the weekend:

Saturday April 29:

09.00 – 20.00 – Music Concert (during the day)

10.00 – 10.30 – Festival Opening / Opening Speeches

10.00 – 21.00 – Booths and Workshop Activities / Catering (during the day)

10.00 – 18.00 – Ask for a Vega Event

11.00 – 18.00 – Children and Animals Communication Workshop (throughout the day)

14.00 – 16.00 – Children Painting Workshop

14.00 – Panel Opening

17.00 – Panel Finish / Question-Answer

20.00 – 22.00 – Concert

Sunday April 30:

09.30 – 18.00 – Music Concert (during the day)

09.30 – 12.00 – Vegan Breakfast Event / Long Table Event

10.00 – 18.00 – Booths and Workshop Activities / Catering (throughout the day)

10.00 – Sports and Tour Activities

10.00 – 12.00 – Tracking / Weeding Activity

10.00 – 14.00 – City Tour with Bicycle

10.00 – 14.00 – Didim Cultural-Historical Excursion

16.00 – 17.00 – Documentary Display

18.00 – Plaque and prizes / Festival Closing