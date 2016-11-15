Apollo’s heritage: Exchange or demolish?

OWNERS of historic buildings that have fallen on hard times around the Apollo Temple are to be given the chance to place them into the hands of the Cultural Ministry.

The Apollo Temple and its immediate environment is listed as a 1st Degree Archaeological Site in Hisar District by the Culture and Tourism Directorate of Cultural Assets and General Directorate of Museums.

But with that, several buildings have either lain to waste over the midst of time as the owners can’t update them, or indeed they are illegal and require knocking down.

Now, in a surprise move and one that has been advocated by Voices columnist Glenn Maffia for several years, the authorities are now offering the chance for owners to exchange their historic and crumbling ruined homes for new ones elsewhere.

The thinking is that the ministry and local authorities can last tidying up the area, demolishing illegal builds and seeking to restore others to their full glory.

Many property owners and their heirs have remained in a Catch 22 of what to do with their properties or even to repair them as they fall within the 1st Degree Archaeological Site.

The General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums, which is a part of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has introduced an exchange program for the Apollo area.

Those owners wanting to take up the option should apply to the Miletus Museum Directorate or the Directorate of National Real Estate for further information.

Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay stated: “This is very pleasing news that the 1st Degree Archaeological Site in Hisar is to be included in the exchange program. The state is proposing to give owners of immovable properties the equivalent of another place elsewhere.

“There are 35 buildings that need to be protected up to now, 2-3 buildings wanted to be put into the protection area and they did not accept it at the committee.”

Atabay said that while buildings will be preserved within the 1st degree archeological site, others will be demolished if they are judged to be illegal.

He said: “Those structures that are really worthy of preservation will be. We are aiming to breath new life around the Temple of Apollo.

“However, we envisage the process will take some time.”