Archaeologists set for Apollo dates

THE Apollon Temple will be hosting two specific visits this summer – including the arrival of the German archaeologists that failed to arrive last year due to political ructions at the time.

Voices’ Apollo Temple columnist Glenn Maffia revealed the team of German archaeologists from the University of Halle, headed by Prof. Dr. Helga Bumke, will be returning to the Temple environment to continue their investigations.

They are due on July 20 and will be here for a month.

July will also see the arrival of Izabela Miszczak, the owner of the world renowned ‘Turkish Archaeological News’.

Izabela (right) shall only be in Didim for a few nights, though has expressed a desire to observe the archaeological sites that ‘Voices’ made public last year on our map leaflet.