Atlasglobal moves to Stansted

AS part of its strategic plan, Atlasglobal Airlines will be transferring its flights from London Luton, where it has been operating since May 2014, to London Stansted Airport.

Atlasglobal flights operate daily between London and Istanbul, taking off from Istanbul at 10.25, arriving in London at 12.30; taking off from London at 13.35 and arriving in Istanbul at 19.30.

Atlasglobal’s Stansted Airport flights will operate to exactly the same timetable and there will be no change in onward flight connections. It will retain the same flight times for its London flights when it transfers to London Stansted Airport.

From October 30, tickets for all passengers travelling to/ from London will automatically be transferred to London Stansted Airport. This means that passengers will not need to do anything, but can travel directly to/ from Stansted Airport.

If any London Luton Airport passengers travelling after 30th October 2016 wish to cancel their flights on account of the change in airport, they may do so by applying before 10thOctober 2016 and will receive a full refund.

Speaking about the move to Stansted Airport, Atlasglobal’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Tuna Tunca said “Atlasglobal is responding to passengers’ demands and transit requirements by continuing to develop our operations and open new routes.

“By opening new destinations every month and offering optimum service standards and convenient transfer times, we are building a strong bridge between the East and the West of Turkey.”

He explained that Stansted Airport plays host to 23 million passengers every year, and is London’s 3rd largest, and the UK’s 4th largest airport.

“London Stansted is just 47 minutes by train from central London and has room to accommodate 110 planes. It has been a strategic decision to start flying from London Stansted Airport to Istanbul Atatürk Airport from 30th October, and we feel very positive about this move,” he said.