Aydin to run Kusadasi’s beaches

TOURISTS may well find FREE sunbeds and umbrellas on Kusadasi’s beaches this summer following a decision over who should manage them.

The management of the beaches has been transferred to Aydin Metropolitan after a three-year legal process.

With Aydin becoming a metropolitan city, a discussion began between Kuşadası and Aydın Municipality regarding the operation of Kuşadası beaches.

Aydın asked for the transfer of the beaches to them due to the Metropolitan Municipality Law.

Kuşadası Municipality did not want to transfer the beaches, so the ministry stepped in and evaluated the request of the Aydın Metropolitan Municipality, which was applied to the Ministry of Finance Directorate General of National Real Estate, and gave its decision.

According to Article 81 of the directive of Treasury Immovables Administration of the Ministry of Finance General Directorate of National Real Estate, it is seen that the priority of the Metropolitan Municipality is given when the rights and right holders are listed regarding the operation of the beaches.

The ministry said that, due to this, all the beaches in Kuşadası will be operated by Aydın Metropolitan Municipality.

Aydin Metropolitan Municipality has said that only buffet and cafeteria will be charged on the beaches, but umbrellas and sun beds “will not be”.

After that, among the beaches to be operated by the Metropolitan Municipality, there is also the world famous Women’s Sea Beach. Meanwhile, Aydın Metropolitan Municipality, Kuşadası beaches will be completely free to the ministry has committed.