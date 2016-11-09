Bar’s road safety Christmas raiser

ALTINKUM’S Toy Bar will be hosting a community event this Christmas, with proceeds going towards Help-in-Hands latest initiative for a road safety education campaign in schools.

So local businesses are being urged to donate raffle prizes towards Toy Bar’s Big Tombola.

The event, of which Voices will provide more details close to the event, will include Santa arriving on his Sleigh.

There will also be a few stalls, Christmas Carols, and games on the beach.

The campaign around road safety for children in Didim’s schools is part of the Think First education project which came about following discussions with the Didim Governor İskender Yönden, Didim’s Director of Education and the charity’s chairman Lynn Cole.

At their meeting, Help-in-Hands’ members discussed the “Think First” project as road safety education plays a very important role in today’s world.

Help-in-Hands is in negotiation with a company that can print road safety information on ceramic tiles. These could be installed in 12 local schools, on corridors or playground walls.