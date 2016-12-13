Blue Flag blow for Aegean beaches

ELEVEN Blue Flag awards for beaches – including three in Didim and four in Bodrum – have been axed, it has emerged.

With Turkey’s tourism on the floor following the this year’s terrorist attacks and cruise ship cancellations, it has now been revealed that 11 prime beaches which had the universal Blue Flag award have been cancelled across Aydin and Mugla provinces

The three beaches in Didim are at the Aurum Exclusive Club and the Aurum Spa, both in Akbuk, as well as the Club Tarhan beach at Mavisehir.

No explanations have been given by Turkey’s Environmental Education Foundation (TÜRÇEV), the organisation that administers the awards. The Blue Flag criteria surrounds cleanliness , safety, environmental and sustainability aspects within the beach zones.

Didim retains 11 Blue Flag awards at Tavşan Burnu Tabiat Parkı Plajı, Aquasis De Luxe Resort & Spa, Aurum Moon Resort, Palm Wings Beach Resort, Venosa Beach Resort, Altınkum Halk Plajı, 3. Koy Plajı, Oteller Önü Plajı, Büyük Anadolu Didim Resort Hotel, Holiday Resort and Didim Beach Elegance Resort.

The province of Aydin has 31 in total, with the other 20 beaches at Kusadasi; two marinas at Didim and Kusadasi, and one Blue Flag yacht.

However in Bodrum – regarded as the home of golden beaches and dubbed the Cote d’Azur of Turkey – has had four flag beaches cancelled. These consist of Gündoğan’s The Blue Bosphorus Hotel and Baia Bodrum Hotel, as well as Kumbahçe Halk Plajı and Ortakent’s Fink Beach.

Other cancellations included Hisarönü’s Club Mistral Martı Marina Halk Plajı, Selimiye’s Palmetto Resort Hotel, and Turunç’s Premium Otel and Halk Plajı.

The province of Mugla retains 100 flags for its beaches, seven marinas and five yachts.

TÜRÇEV, in a statement on its website released yesterday (Mon Dec 12): “The Blue Flag Award for international procedures is given for one year, and audits are carried out every summer season.

“The inspections are at the national and international levels, and those who are missing in the inspection are given 10 days according to the deficiency, and the flags are reduced if the deficiencies are not fulfilled.

“The places where the flag is downloaded are advertised on our web page, so that even if they are entitled to the right, it is ensured that this right is not observed and that it is under constant supervision. Our foundation has a principle of not explaining why the canceled flags are canceled for some reason. Our Foundation If necessary, the International Environmental Education Foundation is a non-governmental organization and operates independently.”

For more details on Blue Flag beaches in Aydin go to: http://www.mavibayrak.org.tr/en/Default.aspx

Didim beaches: http://www.mavibayrak.org.tr/en/plajListesi.aspx?il_refno=9

Bodrum: http://www.mavibayrak.org.tr/en/plajListesi.aspx?il_refno=48