Bodrum airport hosts Russian flights

BODRUM airport has begun hosting flights from Russia – just as moves by the Russian Ministry of Transportation draws up legislation allowing the resumption of charter flights.

Operated by TAV Airports, Milas-Bodrum Airport began hosting Moscow Domodedovo flights by Russia-based Ural Airlines, said the company in a written statement on Aug. 25, confirmed Hurriyet Daily News.

The first flight, which was performed on Aug. 25 by an Airbus A321 aircraft, was welcomed with water arches on the apron, according to the statement.

Some 200 passengers and the flight crew arriving in Bodrum were presented with flowers by TAV Milas-Bodrum officials.

A cocktail reception was held to celebrate the first flight of Ural Airlines, which was recently included in the flight network of Bodrum with the attendance of high ranking officials.

“As soon as TAV Airports took over the operation of the Milas-Bodrum Airport, one of the major tourism destinations in Turkey, TAV started to carry out intensive works to expand the flight network in Bodrum.

“TAV continues its promotional campaigns to increase particularly direct international flights to Bodrum in collaboration with local authorities and NGOs. Ural Airlines is going to make direct reciprocal flights between Milas-Bodrum and Moscow Domodedovo three times a week between Aug. 25 and Oct. 16, according to the statement. Meanwhile, Russia lifted all restrictions on regular flights to Turkey as of July 22 after months of strained ties, while charter flights remain suspended but officials say they are moving to resume those too.

Once President Vladimir Putin signs the agreement on Monday, Russian tour operators can resume charter flights on Sept. 1. Russia is to resume charter flights to Turkey, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said yesterday, ending Moscow’s nine-month flight ban as part of sanctions on Ankara.