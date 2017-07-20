Bodrum Ballet Festival’s curtain call?

By Chris Drum Berkaya

THE curious, ballet and dance lovers should grasp the chance to see one of the richest programs of the past 14 years of Bodrum Ballet Festival when it opens on Monday 24 July.

It will close on 12 August with incredibly energetic seven-man act of flamenco artists Los Vivancos returning for the third time from Spain, and being met with near cult status adoration in Bodrum.

The program promises to fill Bodrum with superb dance and music, from Sirtaki to Tango, from Flamenco to Fado, Cha Cha and Mazurka, with the Bodrum audiences looking forward to high calibre artists and performances.

The 15th International Bodrum Ballet Festival begins on the 24th July with uncertainty as to its future venue due to the mooted redevelopment plans for the Bodrum Museum in the Castle of Saint Peter built by the Knights Hospitallers of St. John.

The fabulous historical atmosphere of sitting in the open-air theatre set in the North Moat against the towering walls adds to the memorable experience of seeing exceptional artists of dance and ballet for a very reasonable price.

Bodrum’s Aegean links of friendship will be highlighted when the Ankara State Opera and Ballet performs the “Zorba” ballet,created by the famous Italian choreographer Lorca Massine, on Monday and Tuesday evenings, July 24 and 25.

Massine adapted the famous story of Zorba from Nikos Kazantzakis’s literary masterpiece and set it to the magnificent music of Mikis Theodorakis.

An energy driven performance of Cuban music and danceis expected on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, when the “Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuban” group, founded by Cuban artist and choreographer Lizt Alfonso, shows their mastery of habanera, danzon, jazz, tango and flamenco, backed by Afro-Cuban drumming, Spanish guitar rhythms, energetic dance and music of Afro-American jazz.

There must be tutus at a ballet festival and the magic of classical ballet’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to the music of Tchaikovsky will not disappoint the classics lovers on Tuesday 1 August.

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Company will perform the Russian ballet “Sleeping Beauty”, considered one of the most important works of ballet repertory in terms of technique and aesthetics, andadapted to the Turkish stage by director Ayüy Sunal Savaşkurt, and choreographer Marius Petipa of Istanbul Opera and Ballet.

Coming all the way from Kazakhstan, the Astana Ballet Company will perform two pieces by choreographer Ricardo Amarante, “Gaya” and “A Fuego Lento”on Friday evening, August 4.

They will bring powerful modern ballet to the mythology of the birth of compassionate World Goddess Gaya (Gaia) in the forest; while in a lesson in love will be offered to the audience inthe “A Fuego Lento” ballet.

Svetlana Zakharov, a world famous principal dancer of the famous Bolshoi Ballet of Russia,and a star of La Scala, will be the drawcard for classical and modern ballet followerswhen theSvetlana Zakharov Solo Dance Project Amore, comes to the Bodrum stage in a once-only performance on Monday 7 August. She will be performing in three separate pieces making up “Amore”.

The first work ‘Francesca da Rimini’ by choreographer Yuri Possokhov is inspired by the tragic love story of Francesca and Paolo in Divine Comedy Dante’s Divine Comedy, based on Tchaikovsky’s symphonic poem.

The second work; “The Rain before It Falls” is a work by Patric de Bana and reviews saySvetlana Zakharova group createsan emotional and spectacular performance. Mozart was interpreted by Irish choreographer Marguerite Donlon to create “Strokes through the Tail”, where Svetlana Zakharova dances with five men in a reputedly powerful interpretation for the final piece of the trio in ‘Amore’.

Said to be the some of the world’s fastest dancers, the brothers of “LOS VİVANCOS”, the Spanish dance group,will close the 15th International Bodrum Ballet Festival with a one-night performance on Saturday, August 12.In two performances in earlier Bodrum Ballet Festivals, the brothersbrought the audiences to their feet in excited applause and for repeated encores. They will perform their own choreographed “Born to Dance” show and will stamp a final close toperhaps the last and 15th International Bodrum Ballet Festival.

As in previous International Bodrum Ballet Festivals, the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet in Ankara, has arranged the 15th International Bodrum Ballet Festival with the support of Muğla Metropolitan Municipality, and hosts the famous dance groups from Cuba, Spain, Kazakhstan and Russia as well as the superb State Opera and Ballet Companies of Ankara and Istanbul, in the historical atmosphere of Bodrum Castle North Moat open air theatre.

The 15thInternational Bodrum Ballet Festival Program

Monday 24 JULY 21:45&Tuesday 25 JULY 21:45

Ankara State Opera & Ballet Company– Ballet: Zorba // Zorba the Greek (2 acts) Music: Mikis Theodorakis. Choreography: Lorca Massine

Friday 28 JULY 21:45&Saturday 29 JULY 21:45

Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba – Cuba Vibra! Modern Latin Dance. Choreography: Lizt Alfonso, Diana Fernandez, Yadira Hernandez

Tuesday 1 AUGUST 21:45

İstanbul State Opera & Ballet Company – Uyuyan Güzel // The Sleeping Beauty. Classical Ballet (2 acts) Music: P. I. Tchaikovsky; Choreography: Marius Petipa; Director and Arrangement: Ayşem Sunal Savaşkurt

Friday 4 AUGUST 21:45

Astana Ballet Company of Kazakhistan- Gaya & Tango Ateşi // Gaia & a Fuego Lento. Ballet (2 pieces). Music: Hekel Tavares, Isaac Albeniz, Lalo Schifrin, Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Gardel, Sayo Kosugi Choreography: Ricardo Amarante

Monday 7 AUGUST 21:45

Svetlana ZakharovaSolo Project, Russia – Ballet- Amore. (3 pieces) Francesca da Rimini: Choreography:Yuri Possokhov /The Rain Before it Falls: Choreography: Patrick De Bana/ Strokes Through the Tail: Choreography: Marguerite Donlon

Saturday 12 AUGUST 21:45

Los Vivancos, Spain – Born to Dance. Flamenco

Festival Information Line/ Danışma Hattı: (0312) 229 67 38

Ticket Sales info/ Bilet Danışma Hatları: (0544) 316 90 78 – (0544) 316 90 79

Children under 8 are requested not to come. No child prices. Performances do start on time; late arrivals will be held back until next break. NO refunds.

Tickets are available online at http://biletiva.com/bodrumbalefestivali

Ticket stands also opened in Bodrum on Monday 10 July at:

Bodrum Castle Entrance: 10:00 – 00:00

Oasis AVM: 14:00 – 23:00

D-Marin Turgutreis: 14:30 – 23:30

Yalıkavak İskele Meydanı/ Square: 14:30 – 23:30

More information at http://www.bodrumballetfestival.gov.tr/

And active Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/bodrumballetfestival/