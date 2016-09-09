British tourist dies after jet-ski smash

A BRITISH tourist has lost his nine-day fight for life after suffering a head injury when two jet skis collided off the coast of Marmaris.

Local media said Ahmed Daiyaan, aged 20, was involved in the accident near Uzunyalı Sahili Siteler, on Monday August 22. The college student, living in London, had been on holiday with three other friends.

Despite emergency medical treatment, it was reported September 1 he had died at a private hospital in Marmaris.

According to local media, Mr Daiyaan was in collision with another jet ski, causing him to fall off and hit the water. He was rescued by watersports staff and taken to a private hospital in Marmaris.

Reports suggest Mr Daiyaan suffered a brain haemorrhage and underwent emergency surgery.

An investigation into the accident is underway.