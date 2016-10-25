British tourists in ‘bloodbath’ boat trip horror

A British couple on a snorkel trip watched in horror as a spear fisherman was ‘ripped apart’ by the propeller of their tour guide’s speedboat, it has emerged.

Lois Reid and Sharly Thomas, from Letchworth, Hertfordshire, felt a ‘massive thump’ as the vessel hit a man in the water off the coast of Kusadasi.

Seconds later the shocked holidaymakers, both 24, said they saw pools of blood on the surface.

Ms Reid and Ms Thomas, who are engaged, had paid £60 for a private snorkel trip organised by the Pine Bay holiday resort.

Ms Thomas, who works in IT, said the captain was driving ‘really fast’ and was ‘always on his mobile’.

‘As we approached the bay, a banana boat started coming towards us, so he veered closer in. Then a head popped up and we heard a massive thump.

‘We saw these massive dark pools of blood. He had been ripped apart.’

Her partner Ms Reid, who works as a rifle range manager, said they both started screaming and crying while the driver swore when the blood emerged.

Locals said the man who was struck by the boat was a 54-year-old married father of two.

The couple, who have been signed off work since returning to Britain, have been told they may have to give evidence in court in Turkey.

Travel firm Thomas Cook said: “We are sorry Ms Reid and Ms Thomas witnessed such a tragic event on holiday. Our customer care team have been in touch to offer access to professional counselling.”