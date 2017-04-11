Brits arrested over fatal Marmaris marina blaze

TWO Britons have been arrested over a devastating blaze at a Marmaris marina, which claimed the life of a Turkish man.

The nationals identified as Billy Clark, 34, and Rosie Patricia Glover, 24, allegedly from Northern Ireland, were detained by gendarmerie forces on suspicion of setting the marina on fire on April 10, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

Three yachts, named “White Layd,” “Cartano” and “Passion,” were completely burned after the fire engulfed the marina and one yacht was severely damaged. The yachts were moored at a marina run by the Marmaris Municipality.

The fire spread to another motor yacht and a sailing boat in a short time. Witnesses immediately informed the police. There was no immediate report on the cause of the fire, which broke out at 4:30 a.m. on April 10.

Fire crew officials stated that a man, Ekrem Gökçe, 63, died in the fire on the Cartano yacht. Another man, Türker Demir, was wounded on the same yacht and was taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, fire crews took precautionary measures to prevent the spread of fire to other yachts, while coast guard teams extinguished the fire from the sea, which took three hours.

An investigation was launched into the incident to determine the cause of the fire, as police suspected that it could have been an arson attack.

