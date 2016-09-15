Brits buy more e-visas for Turkey

BRITISH tourists have applied for more Turkish tourists Evisas – 4.4 million in total – than any other nationality since its launch in April 2013.

According to data collected by Anadolu Agency from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, a total number of 17.9 million foreign tourists applied for the e-Visa between April 17, 2013 – its date of inception – and Sept. 1 this year.

A total of 15,359,334 applications were approved, amounting to an average 87.81 percent approval rate.

An average of 17,000 e-Visas were granted on a daily basis, with the largest number of e-Visas granted being recorded on July 13, 2015, with 46,747 e-Visas.

Britain leads the way in numbers with 4.4 million e-Visas, followed by Iraq with 1.9 million, the Netherlands with 1.8 million and Belgium with 906,000.

Other countries that received the largest number of e-Visas also include Poland with about 805,000, the United States with 726,000, Saudi Arabia with 625,000, Norway with 577,000, Austria with 510,000 and China with 447,000.

The amount of visa fees collected during the said period reached $334,386,438.

Ten interactive kiosks at Atatürk Airport are assigned to do e-Visa applications. Foreigners who arrive at the borders can obtain their e-Visas with the help of these kiosks by making their payments via Visa or debit cards.

Since the activation of the system, a total number of 183,878 e-Visas have been granted thanks to the interactive kiosks.

Individuals can obtain their e-Visas online (www.evisa.gov.tr) in approximately three minutes. Turkish visa for tourism and commercial trips can be obtained from Turkish missions, at ports of entry or online via the e-Visa Application System.