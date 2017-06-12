Building ban kicks in

THE MUCH-AWAITED construction ban for Didim and Akbuk has kicked in from this week.

As in previous years, the construction ban will be implemented over three zones:

Zone 1: Altinkum and hotels area/Akbuk beach and shore area

Zones 2 and 3: Going further back out of town.

The ban, if adhered, should run to October 15.

In zones 2 and 3, the construction ban is applied between 09:00 to 17:00.

The ban on construction is regulated via a circular/communiqué published by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The ministry sends this circular to provincial directorates, and provincial directorates publish this on their websites.

The local authorities are in charge of ensuring builders comply with this regulation. According to the circular, construction is banned to prevent visual and noise pollution until October 15.

Didim Mayor Deniz Atabay said that the ban had kicked in on June 1 – some 15 days later than the traditional May 15 due to government delays.

However, he said the council was concerned about enforcing the ban.

“There should be no construction near the touristic facilities in Zone 1, which we class as Altinkum and for Akbuk, the shore part of the resort.”

Mr Atabay explained that “the construction sector and the tourism sector in Didim should be supporting each other” so hoped that the regulation will be observed

Small modifications are allowed on Zone 2 and the work can be done from 09:00 to 17:00.

He said that warning will first be issued, but if the work continues the authority will stop the offenders, issue fines and start legal proceedings.