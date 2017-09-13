Camel wrestling due for Didim

THE calendar for the tradition of camel wrestling across the Aegean region has been released – and Didim is to host an event on December 10.

The event in the resort has been held closer to the Dalyan turn on the Soke-Bodrum road. Furthe details of this year’s event will be announced closer to the time.

The first camel wrestling of the season will be held on November 19 and the last one will be held on March 25.

Events are also planned for Turgutlu, Güllük, Pelitköy and Koçarlı, Köşk, Küçüklü, Kuşadası, Ödemiş, Ayvalık and Lapseki, among others.