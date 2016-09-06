Cap the year, with a trip to Cappadocia

Advertorial

THERE is no time like the next few months.

One of the best times to visit the area is late August through to late October and this would normally be considered “peak season”.

However, with Tourism at an all time low, prices have been slashed and it is now possible to book a direct flight from Antalya or İzmir to Nevşehir (Kapadokya Airport) for as little as 70TL.

Two or three nights in this mystical land is plenty of time to see the highlights of the region.

Visit the underground cities of Derinkuyu or Kaymaklı, walk in famous valleys such as Ihlara, Red Valley and Pigeon Valley.

The lunar landscape at Devrent Valley and the early Christian churches at the Göreme and Zelve open air museums all vie for a place on the “must see” list.

Of course, the ultimate way to see the region is from a hot air balloon, and prices are down from around 160€ per person to 110€.

Top quality hotels such as Taskonaklar Hotel (www.taskonaklar.com ) located in the heart of Cappadocia offer rooms from 250TL per night (normal rates start from 380TL).

Contact them on 0384 2193001 or info@taskonaklar.com for full details of the offers available, or for help.

They can book shuttle transfers from the airport to the hotel for as little as 10€ per person, or car rental for 120TL per day.

It’s time to discover the “Land of Beautiful Horses” and Fairy Chimneys.”