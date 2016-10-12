Charity to boost road safety in schools

DIDIM Help in Hands is to help spearhead a campaign around road safety for children in Didim’s schools.

The idea for the Think First education project came about following discussions with the Didim Governor İskender Yönden, Didim’s Director of Education and the charity’s chairman Lynn Cole.

At their meeting, Help-in-Hands’ members discussed the “Think First” project as road safety education plays a very important role in today’s world.

Mrs Cole said: “Think First is a brilliant idea. Years ago it was safe for your child to travel on the road without a care, but things have changed dramatically since then.

“Road traffic in Didim is becoming increasingly busy. Now there are more cars, scooters, motorbikes, buses and it’s essential to educate children of the importance of road safety.

“Our team is presently in negotiation with a company that can print road safety information on ceramic tiles.

“These could be installed in 12 local schools, on corridors or playground walls. This project however will not detract from our usual work with the poor disabled and elderly.”

The District Governor and Didim’s Director of Education also congratulated the charity on the “School SportsAid” project.

Help-in-Hands funded seven schools, providing fencing for sports areas, hard surfaces, sports equipment, and markings, transforming dull grey playgrounds into bright and safe areas for children to enjoy.

The group also provided football and volleyball strips for the children’s sports teams.