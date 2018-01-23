Cheapest Holiday Destinations Revealed

THE cheapest holiday destination for 2018? The UK Post Office’s annual survey of on-the-ground costs has come up with the results.

After comparing prices in 42 destinations, for typical travel purchases such as drinks in local bars and restaurant meals, the Black Sea resort of Sunny Beach supplanted the Algarve as the top option for budget breaks.

The total cost of the items came to just under £38, on average, in the Bulgarian summer favourite, around £5 less than its nearest rival, Tokyo. The Algarve, where the bill came to a little over £44, slipped to third overall, while Prague and Cape Town completed the top five.

Propping up the table was Singapore, where the items were found to cost almost £154, on average, followed by Dubai, Oman, Barbados and Rio de Janeiro.

The Post Office’s Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer, released every January, doesn’t take into account hotel and flight prices – and, of course, it is possible to find costly meals in Bulgaria and budget ones in Singapore. But it does offer some guidance to where British travellers will find their pound stretching furthest.

At a Glance/The cheapest and costliest destinations for 2018