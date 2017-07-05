Classical music to echo in Gümüşlük

The 14th Bodrum International Gümüşlük Classical Music Festival is set to be held between July 24 and Sept. 4. Organized by the Bodrum Classical Music Association, the festival will be in three different concepts this year.

The classical concerts will be held in the centuries-old historical Koyunbaba Ancient Stone Pit while Jazz on Water and Jazz on Sand concerts will be on the Gümüşlük beach.

The art consultant of the festival is Turkey’s internationally acclaimed pianist Gülsin Onay, who is also expected to close the festival, while pianist Eren Levendoğlu is the art director of the festival, which will host musicians from Brazil, Norway, Italy, France, Cuba, Russia and South Africa as well as from Turkey. Fifteen main concerts will be performed during the six-week event.

French violinist Gilles Apap will be delivering the opening concert of the event and be accompanied by accordion master Myriam Lafar.

The creator of the festival, Levendoğlu, will take the stage with cellist Dilbağ Tokay in an ancient stone pit. The same stage will also host Begoa Ensemble, Russian pianist Ilya Itin, Italian pianist Romano Pallotini, Cuban pianist Mauricio Vallina, Brazilian piano virtuoso Egberto Gismonti and flutists Bülent Evcil and Raffaele Trevisani.

Jazz concerts and guitar recitals to be held on the Gümüşlük coast will start with Norwegian jazz artist Tord Gustavssen and continue with concerts by various bands including Emin Fındıkoğlu Trio and Alp Ersönmez’s “Yazısız” featuring Erik Truffaz.

The Jazz on Sand concerts will start with the Erdem Sökmen & Hasan Meten duo and later host the renowned Brazilian pianist and guitarist Egberto Gismonti and South African guitarist Derek Gripper, a previous guest of the festival.

For further information visit: www.gumuslukfestival.org