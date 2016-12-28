  
  

Classified Ad: Dec 28

Published December 28, 2016

IF anyone is shipping goods back to the UK in the next four months, and would have room in their container for approximately 3 cu m of personal possessions (books, clothing, kitchen items), all packed in small boxes, would they please contact me on mattnaom@yahoo.co.uk
My possessions are near Akbuk. I would be happy to pay my share of the costs.

Posted in Didim News, News & Travel