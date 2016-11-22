Classifieds: November 22

RENTAL

TWO bed first floor & THREE bed first floor fully furnished apartments in Didim, near Saturday market/bus garage. The TWO bed is available for long term rental for TL 385 a month PLUS bills. The complex has security, children’s play area, car parking. The THREE bed is available for long & short term rentals. The rents for the THREE bed are: long term £140 per month PLUS bills, short term is from £140 per week PLUS bills. The complex has pools, security, children’s play area, car parking. Both apartments are tastefully/fully furnished, with balconies, air cons, satellite TVs, fridge/ freezers, cookers, washing machines, microwaves, kitchen utensils etc. Shops/Restaurants etc nearby. TL or £ accepted. We have an Altinkum based property manager. Please call: (0044) 7956 122718, email: sandsh@ymail.com for more info.

CHURCH SERVICES

St Mary’s Anglican and Ecumenical Church meets each Sunday at 11am at the Didim Chapel, near Apollo Temple. For further details, contact: 0535 028 0639 or 0538 920 7101.