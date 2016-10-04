Classifieds: Oct 4

CLASSIFIEDS

FOR SALE

KAYAK CLEAROUT: 5 general purpose, polyethylene, closed-cockpit (sit-in, not sit-on) kayaks. 2 adult (Wild Things), 2 child (Masterlite), 1 child/small adult (Dagger Blast). All fitted with adjustable footrests, air bags and back-rests. All stored indoors and in very good

condition. Also adult and child right- and left-handed paddles, buoyancy aids and spraydecks. Two trolleys for transporting the boats. Wetsuit trousers for slim adult and ancient canvas (not nylon) Berghaus 75 litre Cyclops rucksack – almost indestructible. Location: Apollonium Beach and Spa Resort, near Akbuk. Sale by former BCU Level 3 kayak coach. Email mattnaom@yahoo.co.uk or phone (evenings) 0090 252 564 0011 and ask for Zeus 21.

FOUR Margaret O’Brien Videos: ‘Journey for Margaret’ with Robert Young. 1942; ‘The Canterville Ghost’ with Robert Young and Charles Laughton. 1944; ‘Our Vines have Tender Grapes’ with Edward G Robinson. 1945; ‘The Secret Garden’ with Herbert Marshall and Gladys Cooper. 1949; ‘Tsunami – 24 hours on Boxing Day’. The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

All in very good condition. Location: Apollonium Resort, near Akbuk. Email mattnaom@yahoo.co.uk or phone (evenings) 0090 252 564 0011 and ask for Zeus 21.

RENTAL

TWO bed first floor & THREE bed first floor fully furnished apartments in Didim, near Saturday market/bus garage. The TWO bed is available for long term rental for TL 385 a month PLUS bills. The complex has security, children’s play area, car parking. The THREE bed is available for long & short term rentals. The rents for the THREE bed are: long term £140 per month PLUS bills, short term is from £140 per week PLUS bills. The complex has pools, security, children’s play area, car parking. Both apartments are tastefully/fully furnished, with balconies, air cons, satellite TVs, fridge/ freezers, cookers, washing machines, microwaves, kitchen utensils etc. Shops/Restaurants etc nearby. TL or £ accepted. We have an Altinkum based property manager. Please call: (0044) 7956 122718, email: sandsh@ymail.com for more info.

SERVICES

BUILDER

ALL TRADES, no job too small or too big. Tiling, painting, decorating and other handyman services. Speaks perfect English. Hakan Kanitemiz, 0506 126 2280

EVENTS

CHURCH SERVICES

St Mary’s Anglican and Ecumenical Church meets each Sunday at 11am at the Didim Chapel, near Apollo Temple. For further details, contact: 0535 028 0639 or 0538 920 7101.

BUILDER

