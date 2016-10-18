Classifieds: October 18

EMAIL ads to info@voicesnewspaper.com. FREE ADS: Private goods, wanted, pets, missing/lost items. PAID ADS: 5TL pw for services, property and vehicle sales

RENTAL

TWO bed first floor & THREE bed first floor fully furnished apartments in Didim, near Saturday market/bus garage. The TWO bed is available for long term rental for TL 385 a month PLUS bills. The complex has security, children’s play area, car parking. The THREE bed is available for long & short term rentals. The rents for the THREE bed are: long term £140 per month PLUS bills, short term is from £140 per week PLUS bills. The complex has pools, security, children’s play area, car parking. Both apartments are tastefully/fully furnished, with balconies, air cons, satellite TVs, fridge/ freezers, cookers, washing machines, microwaves, kitchen utensils etc. Shops/Restaurants etc nearby. TL or £ accepted. We have an Altinkum based property manager. Please call: (0044) 7956 122718, email: sandsh@ymail.com for more info.

SERVICES

BUILDER

ALL TRADES, no job too small or too big. Tiling, painting, decorating and other handyman services. Speaks perfect English. Hakan Kanitemiz, 0506 126 2280

EVENTS

CHURCH SERVICES

St Mary’s Anglican and Ecumenical Church meets each Sunday at 11am at the Didim Chapel, near Apollo Temple. For further details, contact: 0535 028 0639 or 0538 920 7101.