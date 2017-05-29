Classroom ‘United’ for Loran over terror attack

A DIDIM youngster, touched by last Monday’s terror attack, wore his Manchester United football kit to school last week as a show of pride for the city where he was born.

Eight-year-old Loran Köseoğlu donned his favourite football side’s kit last Thursday as the UK came together to hold a minute’s silence for those left devastated by the attack at the Manchester Arena.

The bombing at the Ariana Grande concert left 22 dead and 119 injured. Those named among the dead include eight-year-old Saffie Roussos from Leyland and teenagers Olivia Campbell, 15, from Bury and Georgina Callander from Chorley.

Salman Abedi was identified as the suicide bomber who carried out the attack. He is believed to have travelled to Syria and had links with Islamic State.

The devastating attack received worldwide condemnation, but has also touched the lives of Loran’s mum Gemma, who hails from Altrincham, a short distance from Manchester.

She said: “The news has filtered through to Loran’s classmates at Cumhurrieyt School and they have been asking him about it. Loran was born in Manchester, but has lived all his life in Turkey.

“I had chosen not to tell him about the awful news about the Manchester Arena. But the following day it was mentioned to him on a few occasions at school. So I sat him down and explained what had happened and how the city had come together to help.

“On Thursday, he turned round and said he wanted to wear his Manchester United strip with pride to show his compassion for his birthplace. His father Nazim and I, as well as our family and all his classmates, were very proud of him.

“Loran is a very compassionate boy, and he often sees something sad on TV and thinks about it for weeks.”

Gemma, who also has three other children, Leyla, aged 10, Civan aged four and Lidya, two, added: “I was completely shocked when I heard the news of the attack as it was so close to home, but it seems that it is bringing people together and communities closer.

“Our hearts go out to all the victims and their families. Rather than trying to tear communities apart, the attack is bringing people closer together.”

