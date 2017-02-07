Coco on down to Koko Kafe for cool offerings

A new cafe offering English-style afternoon teas, cakes, sandwiches and more has opened in Altinkum – with hungry expats giving it a huge thumbs up.to

Koko Cafe, which is located close to the Meryemena Hotel, just off Ege Cadessi, has been opened by Laura Turan, and her partner, Ahmet.

“We’ve seen an opening in the market for an English teahouse, serving sandwiches, cakes and afternoon teas,” commented Laura, originally from southeast London and a former university ceramics graduate.

The 29-year-old, who has been living in the resort for the last six years, plans to offer space for art classes as well as be a key meeting point for local interest groups.

“We have a lot of ideas, but the main focus was to get Koko Kafe up and running, and the community has really warmed to it. They have been really appreciative of what we have on offer and that they can come here and enjoy a coffee and a cake, or a sandwich,” she added.

Laura, aged 29, said she was planning to offer Valentine’s and Mother’s Day packages, as well as offering the cafe over to birthdays, anniversaries and other special events in due course.

Koko Kafe is open 9.30am to 6pm each day.

For more details look up Koko Kafe on Facebook or contact Laura on 0541 736 7977.