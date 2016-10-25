Commerce website links 3,400 businesses

THE Didim Chamber of Commerce, with the financial aid of the South Aegean Development Agency (GEKA), has expanded its website to cover 3,400 businesses in the area.

With the aid of the Interactive Presentation System project “Didim Business Network”, more businesses than ever are being linked up in the Didim Explorer business network.

It is among the first in Aydin Province where a website – www.didimgezgini.com – promotes the town’s business network. Being added to the system is completely free for all businesses in Didim.

Didim Chamber of Commerce Chairman Saban Üstündağ said: “All businesses in Didim are logged by category and identify the location of the business. There are 3,400 business pages and we set up a network that is easily managed by business owners.

“A company can promote their work through these pages, add news, post announcements and campaigns.”