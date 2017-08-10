Couple’s delight at selling home via Realty World

A BRITISH couple has praised the efficiency and ‘hassle-free experience’ they have enjoyed in selling their property through Realty World.

Michael and Joanne Brown, from near Chepstow, South Wales, decided to call time on their holidays over the last several years in Turkey when they decided to sell their two-bed property at the Apollonium Beach Resort, at Bozbük, near Akbuk.

But with so many estate agents around the area, they were unsure who to go with until they heard friends’ recommendations and experiences of Realty World.

“We know from past experience that nothing is straightforward here in Turkey which makes it all the more wonderful to have had a very hassle-free experience once we’d decided Realty World was the best agent for us,” commented Mrs Brown.

With their apartment sold within six weeks, she added: “The whole process and service was extremely smooth, very efficient and everything fell into place. We are quite happy with their professionalism and would recommend Realty World.”

Realty World, a sister company of Voices Newspaper, saw a good turnaround in sales of properties in 2016 – thanks in part to the unique promotion of our properties across Realty World Turkey’s 195 offices and databases.

Having also opened its Akbuk office under our sub-agent Kiyi Emlak, it has more than 300 properties on its books.

Realty World Didim office is located opposite Sobe Bar on Ataturk Boulevard. The office also houses the Voices Newspaper. For more information call 0256 813 2929. Or email: info@choices-realestate.com or hasanbayrak@realtyworld.com.tr