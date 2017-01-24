Customer praises Didim Realty World

Advertorial WANT to be a part of the Didim Realty World success story? Then take a leaf out of client Wasim Mirza’s book. Mr Mirza, from the UK, had this to say about the Realty World after it had rented out his property and then sold it.

In an email, he said: “I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone at Reality World.

“You managed to keep my property and furnishings in great condition since it was rented out for nearly 18 months. I was well impressed with the condition of the property as I have heard horror stories from other people letting their properties out in Turkey.”