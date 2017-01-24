Customer praises Didim Realty World

Advertorial
WANT to be a part of the Didim Realty World success story? Then take a leaf out of client Wasim Mirza’s book.
Mr Mirza, from the UK, had this to say about the Realty World after it had rented out his property and then sold it.
In an email, he said: “I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone at Reality World.
“You managed to keep my property and furnishings in great condition since it was rented out for nearly 18 months. I was well impressed with the condition of the property as I have heard horror stories from other people letting their properties out in Turkey.”
He added: “Moving on to the sale of the property, and yes again very impressive work. We completed everything in 1 working day, which gave me enough time to sort out the bank transfers the following day.
“I will definitely recommend Reality World to anyone for a hassle and stress-free letting or selling!
“A great company indeed. Thank you so much once again for all your hard work.”
Realty World, the sister company of Voices Newspaper, can promote your property across Realty World Turkey’s 195 offices and databases and, therefore, increase the spread of its potential to buyers further afield.
We also have an Akbuk office under our sub-agent Kiyi Emlak, Realty World has English-speaking staff and more than 300 properties on its books.
Realty World Didim office is located opposite Sobe Bar on Ataturk Boulevard. The office also houses the Voices Newspaper.
For more information pop in to see the staff at their new office, or call 0256 813 4947. Equally you can email them at info@choices-realestate.com or hasanbayrak@realtyworld.com.tr