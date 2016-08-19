Dance Festival for Peace announced

Didim Akbük Folk Dance Ensemble (DAHOT) will organise two performances in the two resorts as part of this year’s Peace Festival.

With the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Didim Municipality, the group will perform August 31 after a concert of the Turkish Folk Music Choir near Akbuk harbor.

They will then perform September 1 after the peace marches as part of the program. This is scheduled to start at 21.00 in Ataturk Square, in Didim.

The launch of the festiuval will begin in front of the city council on August 30 with a walk to the Square.

Further details of the program will be announced in coming days.