Dates unveiled for Taffy’s Iasos trips

NEW dates have been announced for the trip to Iasos on Taffy’s British Boat over the 2017 holiday season.

Taffy told Voices that he would be laying on the trips from 8am to 5pm.

Confirmed dates are: July 12; August 2 and 23, September 6 and 27, and October 18.

Iasos is located on a peninsula at Kıyıkışlacık, lies 28 kilometres from Milas. It was excavated by the Italian Archaeology Committee and found the oldest settlement of city dated back to 3,000BC.

Archaeologists recently discovered that the ancient city was buried under a mountain of ash caused by the explosion of Mt. Thera on Santorini 3,600 years ago.

Excavations have been carried out by the world-famous Italian archaeology team of Studi Delle Tuscia University.

The hill above the port is covered with ruins, including a walled acropolis fortress, agora, gymnasium, a basilica, a roman temple of Artemis Astias (AD190) and numerous other buildings.

Taffy’s British Boat is the only known day tripper boat out of Didim that visits the ruins.

For more details, call Taffy on: 0090 543 950 3327 or email:info@aegeanbluecruise.com for further details.