Democracy Park takes shape

DIDIM COUNCIL is to name its newest park in Efeler Mahallesi as “15 July Democracy Park” in honour of those that resisted the attempted coup earlier this summer.

The park, which is progressing at full speed, is located just off Adnan Menderes Bulvari (Marina Road) and Kavala Caddesi.

The work, which was initiated some months ago, will include children’s play swings, a sports field and a cafeteria, as part of a redevelopment of 1,800 sqm of land and bring vitality to the area. There are plans for a pergola, seating areas and lighting.

Mayor Deniz Atabay said: “Residents will be able to enjoy pleasant times in the park away from the stresses of the day. Our mission is to create a park in every neighbourhood.”

The park is expected to be open by the end of the year.