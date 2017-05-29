Dentist achieves international award

DIDIM dentist Sevil Pekmezci has spoken of her joy at receiving a recent international award.

Sevil, whose studio is based on Ataturk Boulevard, Altinkum, was surprised to be told she would receive an award in the Best Dentist category in Turkey from the International Award of Excellence in Dentistry 2017.

The award was picked up on her behalf by her friend Angela Guinsberg at the World Dental and Oral Health Congress 2017 at London’s Hilton Hotel on April 19.

The International Award of Excellence in Dentistry is awarded to dental professionals/organisations with proven state of excellence in dentistry and recognizing individuals/organisations for their outstanding achievements and dedication towards the field of dentistry.

Sevil said: “I am really touched and delighted to have received this award from an international body. I am deeply honoured, but this is also about the quality and service my staff give to our patients. And the patients are also delighted by the award.”